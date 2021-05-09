The Make-A-Wish Truck Convoy will make its way through Lancaster County today for Mother's Day starting at 1:30 p.m.

After a pared down virtual event in 2020 that organizers postponed to August amid COVID-19 concerns, 100 tractor-trailers will proceed down a 20-mile stretch from Manheim to Mount Joy today, up from 30 trucks last year.

In addition to watching the convoy via live stream at wishconvoy.org, residents have the green light to come out Sunday and see the real thing in person again, according to Cathy Schladitz, regional events manager at Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley.

LNP|LancasterOnline will also be livestreaming the event as it happens. The livestream will be embedded into this post when it begins.