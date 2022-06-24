Lancaster Stands Up is planning a protest at Musser Park tonight at 6 p.m. to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The YWCA of Lancaster and Planned Parenthood will also be present at Friday night's protest. LNP staff writer Olivia Estright will be on site with live coverage.

The Supreme Court reversed 50 years of precedent of precedent on Friday by overturning Roe v. Wade in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The move ended constitutional protections for abortion, and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority 6-3 decision, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts concurred in part, upholding the Mississippi state law in question while voting to keep Roe v. Wade intact. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.