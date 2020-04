Monday afternoon, LNP | LancasterOnline teamed up with Manheim Township-based fitness studio I Am Limitless for a livestreamed punch class with instructor Megan Moore.

The class was held at 1 p.m. and was 45 minutes long.

This punch class livestream is suited for people in all levels of fitness, and does not require any extra equipment.

For those wanting to watch the livestream, the video embed will be on this post and on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.

