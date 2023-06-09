Over 75 people will rappel down the side of the Holiday Inn Lancaster today to raise money to benefit the blind or those who are experiencing vision loss.

VisionCorps is hosting its fourth annual Eye Drop fundraiser today at the hotel at 26 E. Chestnut St. overlooking Ewell Plaza from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who raised at least $1,000 reserved a spot to rappel down the Queen Street side of the 10-story building.

Participants include people from all five counties served by VisionCorps (Lancaster, Adams, Chester, Lebanon and York), including some who are blind. Lancaster Barnstormers mascot Cylo is expected to rappel, and music will be provided by three VisionCorps-affiliated bands.

LNP|LancasterOnline is livestreaming some of the participants rappelling Friday morning below.