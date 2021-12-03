Tim Martin from PPL Corporation works the controls as members of the Parks and Recreation for the City of Lancaster and volunteers from PPL work to place the Christmas tree in Penn Square on Monday, Nov., 22, 2021.
The Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony returned this year after not being held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus.
The event includes the arrival of Santa Claus, entertainment from the Crispus Attucks Drum Line, PA Mambo and Big Boy Brass.
“2021 has been a year of resilience and recovery,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “After everything we have been through as a community, it’s more important than ever to make sure our residents and visitors experience the charm of the holidays in Lancaster City.”
Tuffy Roden, right, who looks like Santa, shakes hands with people who gathered in Penn Square for the menorah lighting and the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.
Rich Evans, holding his son Teddy Evans, 4, both from Manheim Twp., on his shoulders, as people gather in Penn Square for the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.
People gather in Penn Square for the menorah lighting and the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Lexus Vasquez, sings along, as people gather in Penn Square for the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Santa throws out candy to the people gathered in Penn Square for the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Mayor Danene Sorace, left, speaks with friends as people gather in Penn Square for the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Santa waves to the people gathered in Penn Square for the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Santa, hands out candy and waves to the people gathered in Penn Square for the mayor's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lancaster Friday Dec. 3, 2021.