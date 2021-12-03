The Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony returned this year after not being held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus.

The event includes the arrival of Santa Claus, entertainment from the Crispus Attucks Drum Line, PA Mambo and Big Boy Brass.

“2021 has been a year of resilience and recovery,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “After everything we have been through as a community, it’s more important than ever to make sure our residents and visitors experience the charm of the holidays in Lancaster City.”

Watch the livestream of the tree lighting:

Watch the livestream of Santa's arrival below:

View photos from the event: