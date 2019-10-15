Republican Heather Adams and Democrat Hobie Crystle -- the two candidates for Lancaster County district attorney -- will take the stage at Millersville University’s Ware Center in downtown Lancaster at 7 p.m. tonight for a debate hosted by LNP and LancasterOnline.
Whoever wins the Nov. 5 election will represent a groundbreaking change for the office -- with either the first woman or first Democrat taking office in January.
Questioning the district attorney candidates will be Mary Glazier, chair of Millersville University’s department of criminology, sociology and anthropology and director for the university’s Center for Public Scholarship and Social Change; Maida R. Milone, president and CEO of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts; and Barbara Hough Huesken, community liaison for LNP/LancasterOnline.
You can watch the video below or on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.