Tim Martin from PPL Corporation works the controls as members of the Parks and Recreation for the City of Lancaster and volunteers from PPL work to place the Christmas tree in Penn Square on Monday, Nov., 22, 2021.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

The Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony returned this year after not being held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus. 

The event includes the arrival of Santa Claus, entertainment from the Crispus Attucks Drum Line, PA Mambo and Big Boy Brass.

“2021 has been a year of resilience and recovery,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “After everything we have been through as a community, it’s more important than ever to make sure our residents and visitors experience the charm of the holidays in Lancaster City.” 

