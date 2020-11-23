Pennsylvania officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the state during a 2 p.m. briefing, which will be live streamed online.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine are expected to speak during the briefing.

The livestream is being held following a period of increased COVID-19 infections in both Lancaster County and across the state.

On Sunday, the county recorded 465 new cases, setting a new daily record of confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.

Since the pandemic’s onset, 475 people have died from the virus in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard .

Spikes in cases at local schools also has led administrators at numerous school building to cancel in-person classes in recent days and week, opting instead to have their students learn online.

