4 Alarm Fire at Weaver Nut Company

Firefighters battle a four alarm fire at the Weaver Nut Company along Route 322 in Clay Twp. Wednesday August 4, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

A fire brought more than 70 fire units to a Clay Township business Wednesday evening and took several hours to extinguish; now all that remains is a pile of smoldering rubble.

LNP | LancasterOnline was live on-scene when the Weaver Nut Company building, at 1925 W. Main St., engulfed into flames.

Eventually the roof collapsed.

Watch live coverage of the fire near Ephrata below.

LNP | LancasterOnline was live at the scene the morning after. 

Owners Vincent and Edward Weaver, who are brothers, talked with reporters at the scene.

Watch the Facebook Live below.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags