Lancaster city will officially usher in the holiday season with the Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This year's event includes the arrival of Santa Claus, along with entertainment by Prima Theatre LanCarolers, Infamous Unstoppables, The Maxwell Project and DJ Vinny.

Watch the livestream of the tree lighting:

Peter and Kathy Hauser, of Neffsville, planted what is now a 33-feet, 3,000-pound concolor fir at their home 27 years ago when it was only 4 feet tall. The approached city officials in September about donating the tree for the city's annual Christmas display.

Officials brought the tree into Penn Square on Wednesday, Nob. 16.

“I think we have a very special tree,” Kathy, 61, told LNP earlier in November. “We’re honored to have it be part of the city.”