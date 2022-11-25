Lancaster city will officially usher in the holiday season with the Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony.
This year's event includes the arrival of Santa Claus, along with entertainment by Prima Theatre LanCarolers, Infamous Unstoppables, The Maxwell Project and DJ Vinny.
Watch the livestream of the tree lighting:
Peter and Kathy Hauser, of Neffsville, planted what is now a 33-feet, 3,000-pound concolor fir at their home 27 years ago when it was only 4 feet tall. The approached city officials in September about donating the tree for the city's annual Christmas display.
Officials brought the tree into Penn Square on Wednesday, Nob. 16.
“I think we have a very special tree,” Kathy, 61, told LNP earlier in November. “We’re honored to have it be part of the city.”
The Christmas Tree arrived in Penn Square from its home in Lititz, after being cut down because it was too close to the home of Peter and Kathy Hauser who donated it to the city on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Anthony Polizzi, cuts off each side of the Christmas Tree under the watchful eyes of Jim Bowers, arborist and Kurt Lefever, all with the City of Lancaster on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Each side of the tree trunk needed to be cut down to allow it to fit in the 17 inch base of the stand.
Christmas tree arrives in downtown Lancaster city [photos]
This year's Christmas tree in Penn Square was gifted to the city by Peter and Kathy Hauser of Neffsville. The couple planted the concolor fir at their home 27 years ago when it was 4 feet tall and didn't anticipate the tree growing as large as it did.
The tree is 33 feet tall and will welcome folks to town when the annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 25.
Tim Martin, an equipment operator at PPL for 40 years, assisted in cutting down the tree and has helped install the trees over the last eight years, will retire in in February. He has been assisted the last six years by Jeremy Herr, who will take the controls next year.
Jim Bowers with the City of Lancaster has been the arborist for the last 20 years and has been with the city 34 years, will also retire next year at the end of January.
The City of Lancaster crew will start to decorate and put lights on the tree this week after the branches start to settle. More than 3,000 lights will adorn the branches when the lighting of the Christmas tree takes place from 5-8pm on the 25th.
