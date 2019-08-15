Update 9:25 a.m. — Pennsylvania Game Commission officers are at scene and tranquilizers are being brought to the property.

LancasterOnline will have more live video from the scene.

Update 8:25 a.m. — The bear has been spotted again - this time in a Lancaster city tree near West Chestnut and North Mary streets.

The bear had been located Wednesday night, but got away despite several attempts by the game commission to tranquilize it.

Stay with LancasterOnline for updates.

Call him the elusive black bear of Lancaster.

A black bear that ambled its way through sections of northwest Lancaster city and southern Manheim Township Wednesday was still on the run this morning, despite the Pennsylvania Game Commission's best efforts.

Late Wednesday, the bear was spotted in a tree in front of 819 Columbia Ave. in Lancaster city, where Game Commission officers and city police tried to tree and tranquilize it. A porta-tank, similar to a portable pool, from Blue Rock Fire Rescue was brought in to provide a soft landing for the bear if it fell from the tree after being tranquilized.

But the bear had other ideas. Game commission officers fired the first tranquilizer at about 11:45, followed by several more in the next few hours. They weren't effective, according to Southeast Region State Game Warden Greg Graham, so just before 3:30 a.m., rubber buck shot was fired at the bear to bring it out of the tree. And the bear took off. It was last seen running toward Lancaster Township, according to Graham.

Other reports on social media on Wednesday night pointed to sightings on Oregon Pike.

Earlier Wednesday, a game warden was dispatched to the Manheim Township area after bear sightings were reported in and around Lancaster city.

Photos and posts were being shared in Facebook groups, and Lancaster city police received several reports of sightings.

The bear was last reported near Wegmans, off Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township. Previous sightings were also reported near the Villa Nova restaurant, Franklin & Marshall's Baker Campus and near State Street in the city.

Charles Myer, of Manheim Township, was out walking his dog around 9 a.m. near North President Avenue when a police officer stopped to warn him of a roaming black bear.

Myer said he wasn't too worried though, and hopes that the bear is caught without harm.

Phyllis Leber, also of Manheim Township, said foxes and raccoons are typical in the area, and while she’s never heard of a black bear roaming around, she doesn’t have any concerns.

Franklin & Marshall softball coaches Brad Brubaker and Alex Quigley were out at the college's Baker Campus, which neighbors the woodsline of where the game wardens originally thought the bear was.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brubaker said he heard about the bear sighting, but it didn't deter him from continuing with his day.

"I've played in these woods," Brubaker said of his teenage years. He added that he recalled spotting many deer and other wildlife in the woods growing up, but never a bear.

Lancaster city police Sgt. Andrew Nauman said this is the first report of a bear in the city, to his knowledge.

Game warden Greg Graham said in a heavily populated-area, like Lancaster, "whenever we have a black bear sighting... the number one priority is going to be human safety. Number two – and a close second – is going to be the safety of that bear."

Usually, Graham said, game wardens try to tree the bear, sedate it with a dart and then transport it back to the woods.

He added that, while it's easier to spot a stray bear in the city, it's more dangerous for the bear, with the heavy traffic around.

The bear was last seen behind Wegmans, where there's roughly 60 acres of woods, Graham said.

He thinks it's unlikely the bear will show again during the daylight hours on Wednesday, adding it will likely be on the move later in the night.

If the bear is spotted again, Graham said people should call the game commission first, at 1-888-PGC-8001. Or call the police, who will call the game commission.

"We, obviously, do not want people to approach the bear," Graham said. "Make sure (you) keep pets away from it and call those sightings in as soon as possible."

More Lancaster County news: