The butter sculpture is a centerpiece of the Pennsylvania Farm Show -- and its big reveal will be today.
The 104th farm show officially opens on Saturday.
LNP | LancasterOnline will livestream the unveiling at 11 a.m.
The butter sculpture is not made entirely of butter. It's made with about 1,000 pounds of butter over a wire frame, according to the American Dairy Association North East.
The butter is donated to the Farm Show by a Land O Lakes plant in Carlisle, Cumberland County, and is made into biofuel once the show is over.