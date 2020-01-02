Butter sculpture at the 103rd Farm Show
The butter sculpture at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show was revealed on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

The butter sculpture is a centerpiece of the Pennsylvania Farm Show -- and its big reveal will be today.

The 104th farm show officially opens on Saturday.

LNP | LancasterOnline will livestream the unveiling at 11 a.m.

The butter sculpture is not made entirely of butter. It's made with about 1,000 pounds of butter over a wire frame, according to the American Dairy Association North East.

The butter is donated to the Farm Show by a Land O Lakes plant in Carlisle, Cumberland County, and is made into biofuel once the show is over. 