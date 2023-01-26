Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is scheduled to hold her fifth "State of the City" address today at Millersville University's Ware Center.

Her presentation will recap work across the city in 2022 and preview plans for 2023, including American Rescue Plan Act spending and various other community project.

School District of Lancaster Board President Robin Goodson, Chief of Police Richard Mendez, Director of Neighborhood Engagement Milzy Carrasco and City Council member Jaime Arroyo are also set to speak alongside Sorace.

You can check out a livestream of the event here at 5:30 p.m. or at the embed on YouTube below.