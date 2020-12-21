Six months after Linda Stoltzfoos went missing while walking from church to her parents’ Upper Leacock Township home, Justo Smoker is now charged with her murder.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced the charges Monday. Smoker is expected to be arraigned sometime today on the homicide charge.

Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released a video on its CrimeWatch page in lieu of having a news conference.

You can watch the video in its entirety below.

Read more