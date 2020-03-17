The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners is declaring a disaster emergency today as a response to the coronavirus's presence in Pennsylvania.

Despite there being no confirmed cases yet in Lancaster County, the move allows the county to be eligible to recover funds spent during the COVID-19 response.

"We do not take the step of declaring a Disaster Emergency lightly," a press release said. "Not only does such a declaration convey the seriousness of the situation, but it affords government some ability to act more quickly to respond without need for time-consuming procedures and formalities."

LNP | LancasterOnline is on the scene.

