Lancaster County officials and medical professionals are holding a news conference for the first time in several months as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise across the county, state and country.

The conference is taking place at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

In addition to county commissioners, the press conference will include Congressman Lloyd Smucker; Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; Ed Hurston, county emergency medical advisor; Phil Colvin, county emergency management director, and Mike Bromirski, superintendent of Hempfield School District.

The conference comes after county updates became less frequent in June. Only one presser was held since then in July -- through April and May, the county held weekly press conferences to update the community on the state of the virus in the county and efforts to mitigate its spread.

On Sunday, Lancaster County saw its single largest one-day increase in cases, with 465 new cases being reported, according to the county’s website. Eleven percent of COVID-19 tests are returning positive results as of Monday, and hospitalizations and ventilator use are near their highest points for the pandemic.