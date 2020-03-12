The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners is holding a press conference at the County Public Safety center in Manheim at 2 p.m. today to discuss the county's response to the coronavirus, according to a press release.

Some of the speakers will include staff from Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, doctors from three area hospitals, President Judge David Ashworth, as well as representatives for emergency medical service providers, schools, businesses and nursing homes.

Talking points include the course of action that would be taken to prevent COVID-19 from appearing in Lancaster County, as well as a contingency plan on what to do if there is a confirmed case.

Watch the livestream below.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles