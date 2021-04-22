Editor's note: District Attorney Heather Adams confirmed that the remains found were that of Linda Stoltzfoos. Read more.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office held a news conference Thursday to discuss the discovery of remains found during the search for Linda Stoltzfoos.

The news conference is started at 11 a.m.

Watch the livestream below.

The remains were discovered by a team consisting of the FBI, East Lampeter Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Mervin Fisher, who is Stoltzfoos' uncle, told LNP|LancasterOnline that the family has been told there are strong indications the remains recovered are Linda's, but investigators have yet to make an official identification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.