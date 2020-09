Representatives from Lancaster Stands Up, SafeHouse Lancaster and the Lancaster NAACP are hosting a press conference outside of Faith Tabernacle, at 655 Ann St. in Lancaster city.

The press conference started at 1 p.m., and topics include the high bail price set on several Lancaster protesters for riot- and arson-related charges.

Many of the bail amounts have been dropped as of Thursday morning. Click here to read more about the outcomes.

Watch the livestream below.

