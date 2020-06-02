Protest Monday evening

An officer stands in front of barricades that had been filled with water by city firefighters at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster city police station at 39 W. Chestnut St. Monday evening June 1, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

As Lancaster city and the nation continue to see protests over the May 25 killing of George Floyd, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy will host a virtual discussion today at 2 p.m. with Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

Also joining the discussion will be Vanessa Philbert, Delia Sanchez and the Rev. Roland Forbes, all members of the city’s Community Police Working Group, and Blanding Watson, president of the Lancaster NAACP.

The discussion comes after crowds of protesters walked the streets of Lancaster over the last few days.

Please watch the discussion on LancasterOnline or on the LNP+LancasterOnline Facebook page. The discussion will be embedded into this article when it goes live.

Send your questions for the panel to scassidy@lnpnews.com.