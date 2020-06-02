As Lancaster city and the nation continue to see protests over the May 25 killing of George Floyd, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy is hosting a virtual discussion Tuesday with Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

Also joining the discussion will be Rev. Roland Forbes, a member of the city’s Community Police Working Group.

The discussion comes after crowds of protesters walked the streets of Lancaster over the last few days.

Please watch the discussion on LancasterOnline or on the LNP+LancasterOnline Facebook page. The discussion is embedded below.

Editor's note: This story has been edited; it had erroneously stated several guests who will not be in attendance.