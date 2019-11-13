Lancaster's Christmas tree arrived on Penn Square Wednesday morning.

The tree, which was donated from John and Jo Eidemiller of Leola, is a 30-foot Norway spruce from the couple's Leola yard.

The tree will be decorated and serve as the centerpiece for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting & Tuba Christmas on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

The city put out the call for a tree earlier this month in partnership with LEADS, Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success.