Lancaster County businesses have been set back – in some cases, devastated – by the temporary shutdown of the local economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners: learn how the $33.4 million Lancaster County Economic Recovery Plan can help you to safely reopen your business and why this massive initiative is essential for a strong Lancaster County economy.

LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy is hosting a virtual discussion with EDC President Lisa Riggs and Lancaster Chamber President & CEO Tom Baldrige, which started at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch the livestream on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page, or right below.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The recovery plan is equipping local businesses with grant opportunities, free personal protective equipment, and the essential information they need to reemerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

Spearheaded by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Chamber, the plan is being rolled out with the help of more than 100 volunteers representing scores of businesses countywide. At the center of the plan will be the RecoveryLancaster.com website, which will connect businesses to PPE, grant applications and useful resources.