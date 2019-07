The trial of seven people charged with trespassing after protesting at a West Hempfield Township Atlantic Sunrise pipeline construction site in 2017 was avoided at the last minute Monday.

Rather than go ahead with the trial, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office prosecutor said the charges would be dismissed.

