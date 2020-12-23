Manheim Central girls basketball coach Tyson Hayes and Northern Lebanon boys basketball coach Chris George are the guests on this week’s L-L Basketball Roundtable.

Hayes and George chat with LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk at the top of the show. Among items discussed are how the first initial practices went before Gov. Tom Wolf’s temporary shutdown kicked in, how players and coaches are handling the shutdown with at-home workouts and Zoom calls, and what challenges will be presented when practices resume in January.

After the coaches leave, stick around to hear the latest news items when it comes to high school sports, including a recent PIAA measure when it comes to the number of preseason practices needed for winter sports teams before games can begin in January.

The roundtable airs live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.

What to read next