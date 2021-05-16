Richard Humphreys is officially on his way to a Type 1 diabetes camp in Ohio.

Humphreys, 78, who has run the Gnome Countryside nature trail for more than four decades, is calling his walk "The Gnome Man's Walk." Humphreys hopes his 380-mile walk from Pennsylvania to Camp Ho Mita Koda – the world’s oldest operating summer camp for children with Type 1 diabetes in Newbury Township, Ohio – will raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes and honor the 100th anniversary of insulin's use as a treatment.

Humphreys has been living with Type 1 diabetes for 64 years.