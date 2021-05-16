Richard Humphreys 7.jpg
Pictured on his Gnome trail with his 11-year-old companion, Riley, Richard Humphreys, a type 1 diabetic, is preparing for an upcoming six-week walk across the state to a diabetic camp in Ohio, raising money for Camp Ho Mita Koda as well as his Gnome Countryside. His walk will also mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

 Suzette Wenger

Richard Humphreys is officially on his way to a Type 1 diabetes camp in Ohio.

Humphreys, 78, who has run the Gnome Countryside nature trail for more than four decades, is calling his walk "The Gnome Man's Walk." Humphreys hopes his 380-mile walk from Pennsylvania to Camp Ho Mita Koda – the world’s oldest operating summer camp for children with Type 1 diabetes  in Newbury Township, Ohio – will raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes and honor the 100th anniversary of insulin's use as a treatment.

Humphreys has been living with Type 1 diabetes for 64 years.

