Start off the new week right by breaking a sweat from the comfort of your own home.

iTrain Studios is teaming up with LNP | LancasterOnline to help people stay fit and active amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can join iTrain owner Wayne Mutata at 1 p.m. Monday as he does a livestream of a MMA/kickboxing class.

The livestream will be embedded below once it begins.

Last week, Mutata led viewers on a a "lion full-body burner" workout.