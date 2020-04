iTrain Studios is teaming up with LNP | LancasterOnline once more to help people stay fit and active during these uncertain times.

From the comfort of your own home, you can join iTrain owner Wayne Mutata, as he does a livestream of a "lion full-body burner" workout.

The workout is for all fitness levels, and is designed to keep you mobile and agile while using body weight, dumbbells and household items.

Watch the livestream at 1 p.m. here or on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.