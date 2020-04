I Am Limitless and LancasterOnline are once again partnering for another livestreamed at-home fitness class.

A tone and sculpt class, taught by instructor Rachel, will be streamed on LancasterOnline's Facebook page at 1 p.m. today.

The video will be embedded in this post, too.

I Am Limitless is a Manheim Township-based fitness studio.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more I Am Limitless livestreamed classes