The Mongol Derby is the world’s longest and toughest horse race.

Thirty-two-year-old Callie King, who grew up on a fourth-generation farm on the Lancaster-Chester County line, spent nine days and nights in August racing across 1,270 kilometers, or about 789 miles, of vast, treeless steppe, foreboding rock mountains and sand dunes.

King was in the running to win until the last day; she ended up placing fourth (with a tie for second) in the grueling test of endurance, run August 10 through August 20.

“I loved it,” King said. “As soon as I was out there. Me alone with a horse is a very natural place for me.”

Those riders, handpicked from around the world, each had to pay a $15,500 entrance fee to The Equestrianists, a British company that stages endurance equine races. It takes more than 500 support staff to make sure the native horses and riders are safe. Mongolian herders are paid for rounding up the horses.

The Mongol Derby, created in 2009, is 620 miles — as the crow flies — roughly following some of the 2,500-mile horse messenger route that Genghis Khan created in 1224 and used to conquer half the world. Deploying a network of horse stations, called urtuus in Mongolian, his messengers rode nonstop to deliver key communications between the capital of Kharkhorin and the Caspian Sea in a matter of days. The derby recreates this ancient travel route, the horse riders traveling between urtuus 25 miles apart and changing horses at each stop. With GPS coordinates, the riders know where they are supposed to end up each evening but how they get there across the open and barrier-prone country is up to them. The route decisions help determine the outcome of the race.

The Mongol Derby Facebook page posted several videos of King throughout her journey, which we have embedded below: