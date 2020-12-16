Today's forecast for Lancaster County includes snow, but just how much depends on where you are in the county -- and what time it is.

While overall projections call for a foot of snow or more in some places, the southern end of the county could see significantly less.

We will be adding videos to this post throughout the day to show the scene around Lancaster County as the storm progresses.

Below, the scene on the streets of Cabbage Hill in Lancaster city just after 1 p.m.

Snow falls near the Conestoga River in Buchmiller Park around 1:30.

Children were attempting to sled in the newly fallen snow early Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic was still moving near Musser Park around 1:30 p.m.

Below is the start of the snowfall around noon in Neffsville.

Flurries began late morning in Manheim Township.

The flakes have started flying in Manheim Township #DecemberStorm2020 pic.twitter.com/1cOknNk4iQ — Mary Ellen Wright (@MWrightLNP) December 16, 2020

This story will be updated.