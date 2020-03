Pennsylvania Department of Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is addressing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state today in a 2 p.m. press conference.

As of Tuesday at 12:00 a.m., there were 4,843 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, which is up 756 from yesterday's total of 4,087.

There have also been 63 deaths reported in the state, according to the state's health department.

Watch the livestream below.

