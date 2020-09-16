Green Dreamz, a civil rights organization, is hosting a press conference outside of Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday afternoon.

The conference, held at 1 p.m., will talk about the riot, the incarceration of several protesters and the legal process around bail.

Thirteen people were arrested and charged in connection to protests that happened overnight from Sept. 13 to 14, according to Lancaster police.

All protesters were charged with rioting, arson and vandalism, and a few protesters were given additional protest-related charges.

Watch the livestream below.

Several protesters had bail set at $1 million, a gesture that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman calls unconstitutional.

The 8th Amendment of U.S. Constitution:“Excessive bail shall not be required”Ms. Enterline’s bail amount is blatantly unconstitutional. https://t.co/jtWeDBLhJj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 15, 2020

The protests took place after a Lancaster city police officer shot and killed Ricardo Munoz, 27, after a call for a domestic disturbance. When the officer arrived outside the residence, Munoz started chasing the officer with a knife.

Munoz's family says he had mental health problems, and that when his sister called the non-emergency police line, she was trying to get Munoz help.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled Munoz's death a homicide, though the district attorney is still investigating whether the police officer's actions were justified.