Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about COVID-19 and its impact on Pennsylvania.

Specifically, Wolf and Levine will talk about mitigation efforts in the state.

The press conference started at 1 p.m.

Watch the video below.

Earlier this month, Gov. Wolf announced that restaurants would have to revert to only selling takeout or outdoor dining options, and gyms would be ordered to close.

The measure is slated to last until Jan. 4, 2021. While many restaurants and gyms in Lancaster County are sticking out the shutdown, there are several others that have opened early — or didn't close at all.

Tuesday evening, 11 Lancaster County restaurants were ordered to close for defying the indoor dining ban.

The shutdown will end as planned on Jan. 4, sources say.

What to read next