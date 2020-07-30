Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine are back in Lancaster County to speak about the importance of first responders in the fight against COVID-19.

Wolf and Levine will visit the Millersville branch of Lancaster EMS, a nonprofit emergency system that serves 260,000 of the county's residents across 21 municipalities.

They are slated to talk about the importance of EMS in combatting COVID-19, according to a press release from the Wolf Administration.

The press conference started at 1 p.m. and is livestreamed below.

