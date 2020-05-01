Geography and population complicate Pennsylvania's reopening

Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 20, 2020, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania's economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings.

 Matt Slocum

Gov. Tom Wolf will announce in a press conference today at 2 p.m. which Pa. counties will be eligible to start reopening next Friday, May 8.

Wolf's plan for re-opening the state is a three-phase process. All counties are now in the "red" phase, which fully enforces stay-at-home and social distancing orders, in addition to non-essential business closures.

Lancaster County is not expected to be lifted from the "red" phase today, as the county is still well-over the statewide threshold for opening.

The livestream will be embedded in this post.

