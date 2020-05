Gov. Tom Wolf will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to address the phased reopening plan.

As of noon Sunday, there are a total of 56,611 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of COVID-19-related deaths is at 3,707.

Some counties, including Lancaster, have opted to move themselves to the "yellow" phase against the governor's reopening plan.

