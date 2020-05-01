Gov. Tom Wolf will outline in a press conference today at 2 p.m. which Pa. counties will be eligible to start reopening next Friday, May 8, and what that means for the rest of the state.

Wolf's plan for re-opening the state is a three-phase process. All counties are now in the "red" phase, which fully enforces stay-at-home and social distancing orders, in addition to non-essential business closures.

Lancaster County was not expected to be lifted from the "red" phase today, as the county is still well-over the statewide threshold for opening.