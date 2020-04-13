Gov. Tom Wolf will host a news conference about ongoing efforts to mitigate COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

During the news conference scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Wolf is expected to "update Pennsylvanians on the state of the commonwealth and ongoing efforts to mitigate the virus and provide support to Pennsylvanians impacted by the pandemic," according to a news release.

To date, Pennsylvania has 24,199 positive COVID-19 cases and 524 deaths, and Lancaster County has 828 cases.

The state's Department of Health reports 24 deaths, but Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter Monday the count stands at 50.

Watch the livestream below:

