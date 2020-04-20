Gov. Tom Wolf and Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a news conference Monday regarding COVID-19.

As of noon Monday, Pennsylvania has 33,232 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,204 deaths. In Lancaster County, there have been 1,236 cases.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/20/20 at 12:00 am):• 948 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 33,232 total cases statewide • 1,204 total deaths statewide• 129,720 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 20, 2020

The news conference will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Watch here:

