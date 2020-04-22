Gov. Tom Wolf and Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a news conference Wednesday regarding COVID-19.
As of noon Wednesday, Pennsylvania has 35,684 positive cases of COVID-19 along with 1,622 deaths. Lancaster County has seen 1,326 positive cases according to the Pa. Department of Health, while the death toll in the county has risen to 122 according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
🔴 LIVE at 7 pm: @GovernorTomWolf + @SecretaryLevine will provide update on #COVID19 + efforts to mitigate the virus in PA.WATCH LIVE:• https://t.co/LaU3P1fVkU• https://t.co/B4J60sEciY• https://t.co/oHeGocRoSX• https://t.co/KTuW7OgL9N• Español: https://t.co/3b6uzhj3pz pic.twitter.com/jm64nlQPg3— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 22, 2020
The news conference will begin at 7 p.m.
Watch here: