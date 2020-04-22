Election 2020-Pennsylvania

File photo: Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to outline his plan for the state to reopen Friday, April 17, 2020.

 Matt Rourke

Gov. Tom Wolf and Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a news conference Wednesday regarding COVID-19.

As of noon Wednesday, Pennsylvania has 35,684 positive cases of COVID-19 along with 1,622 deaths. Lancaster County has seen 1,326 positive cases according to the Pa. Department of Health, while the death toll in the county has risen to 122 according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The news conference will begin at 7 p.m.

Watch here:

