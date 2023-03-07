Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his inaugural budget address today.

Shapiro will make his address at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a joint session of the General Assemble at the State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Shapiro, the former state attorney general, is riding a huge election victory in the presidential battleground and has billions in state surplus cash to help him meet campaign promises. Shapiro celebrated his inauguration on Jan. 17 with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis on the Rock Lititz Campus.

One of his campaign promises is to cut the state's sky-high corporate income tax rate by more than half within two years as Pennsylvania competes for a federally funded hydrogen hub and tries to attract the kind of multibillion-dollar battery plants and microchip factories landing in other states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

