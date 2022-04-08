Lebanon police Lt. William Lebo, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident on March 31, will be honored with a funeral procession today ahead of a Celebration of Life event at The GIANT Center in Hershey.

Lebo, 63, spent over 40 years with the Lebanon City Police Department before his death. He was expected to retire from duty in May.

The procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon, following Route 422 through Cleona, Annville and Palmyra before turning onto North Lingle Avenue and again onto Hersheypark Drive to the GIANT Center.

The Celebration of Life event is expected to begin at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed at the following YouTube link:

A livestream of the procession can be viewed via PennLive below: