iTrain Studios in Lancaster is doing its part to help their members continue to achieve their fitness goals despite being under a stay-at-home order.

And LNP | LancasterOnline is going to bring the workout right to the comfort of your own home.

Owner Wayne Mutua will be doing a livestream of a Lion Full-body burner workout, which is a full body workout designed to keep you mobile and agile while utilizing body weight, dumbbells and household items. The workout is for all fitness levels.

LNP | LancasterOnline will livestream the workout from its Facebook page at 1 p.m. Monday. An embed to the livestream will be added to this page once it goes live.

New users will be able to take advantage of iTrain Studios' app for free for 7 days starting Monday.

For more information, visit the iTrain Studios website.

