The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, along with hospital leaders and county elected officials, will offer updates on mitigating COVID-19’s spread in the county and plans for reopening the local economy today.

LNP | LancasterOnline will host a livestream of the press conference beginning at 11 a.m.

Among those in attendance will be Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace and Dr. Michael Ripchinski, CCO at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.