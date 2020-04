The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, along with hospital leaders and county elected officials, will offer updates on mitigating COVID-19’s spread in the county and plans for reopening the local economy today.

LNP | LancasterOnline is hosting a livestream of the press conference.

Among those in attendance are Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace and Dr. Michael Ripchinski, CCO at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.