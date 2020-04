Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, will speak on where the county's current COVID-19 status, as well as future projections for the virus.

Dr. Ripchinski will be joined by congressman Lloyd Smucker, Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace and county commissioners.

The conference will be held at 11 a.m. today, April 14.

Be sure to tune in for the latest county COVID-19 news.

