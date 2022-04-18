The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is expected to provide an update on the outbreak of avian flu in the region during a press conference at the PA Farm Show Complex today. A case was recently confirmed in East Donegal Township.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Assistant Director of the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services Alex Hamberg will be in attendance to speak about the "strict biosecurity protocols" that are in place for farms in Pennsylvania, as well as poultry products that are shipped out of state.

The department stated in a press release that, while there's no health risk to the general public, avian flu is "highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds," including chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys.

A 60-day ban of poultry bird and egg exhibition from state fairs was enacted last week.

Live coverage of the press conference from Erie News Now can be viewed below: