Editor's note: Investigators say they're still searching for Linda Stoltzfoos. For more information about what happened in the press conference, click here.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is hosting a press event Thursday afternoon, at 1:30 p.m., offering more information about missing Amish teen, Linda Stoltzfoos.

In attendance are the agencies working on the investigation: East Lampeter Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, FBI and the DA's office.

The meeting is being held at the Lancaster County Public Training Center in Manheim.

Last weekend, Justo Smoker, 34, was charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos and has been held at Lancaster County Prison without the possibility of bail.

Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21.