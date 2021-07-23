This morning, Justo Smoker pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges in front of Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth.

Afterward, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams held a press conference to speak about the case and its impact on the community.

At the press conference, Adams said Smoker pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement that required him to lead investigators to where Linda Stoltzfoos' body was.

He pleaded guilty to third degree murder, kidnapping, abuse of corpse, possession of an instrument of crime and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Smoker will get 35 1/2 years to 71 years in prison and faces a potential exposure on the parole violation of about 17 years. Adams said that this is effectively a life sentence.

"Linda's attacker... [is] now committed to a sentence that will ensure that he will never have the freedom to harm innocent citizens again," Adams said.

Adams confirmed that Smoker confessed in an interview with investigators and his attorneys that he abducted, strangled and stabbed Stoltzfoos in the neck. He confirmed that he initially buried her behind Dutchland Inc., on Rte. 41 south of Gap, and then moved the body on June 23 to a location behind his former place of employment, once he realized the initial burial site was close to where she lived.

"From the outset of this case, we sought to secure justice for Linda, her family and the community," Adams said. Smoker killed Stoltzfoos soon after abducting her by strangling her and stabbing her once in the neck, according to prosecutors and Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The cause of death was asphyxia -- lack of oxygen to the brain -- as a result of strangulation and suffocation, with the stab wound a contributing factor. Adams also said the autopsy revealed vaginal trauma indicative of sexual assault. Stoltzfoos' family was not present at the court hearing. "There is simply no question that justice has been served," Adams said. Watch the press conference below.